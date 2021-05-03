Mila Kunis shares her experience with COVID-19 vaccine

Mila Kunis has opened up about her experience with the COVID-19 vaccine, admitting that she was so desperate to protect herself and get vaccinated against the deadly virus, that she had to wait 14 hours in the rain.

The 37-year-old actress and her 43-year-old husband Ashton Kutcher received the vaccine in Los Angeles, however they didn’t want to wait, as the state of California was only making vaccines available for everyone aged 16 and older until April 15.

Mila explained how she got earlier access to the vaccine during her recent interview with Kelly and Ryan, and revealed she joined thousands of “vaccine chasers” in LA.

The Hollywood star said it took her two days, as she kept looking for spare shots that were left at the end the day, because with the age restriction imposed, many doses of the vaccine would be thrown away if they weren’t used that same day.

Mila stated, “I‘m not going to lie, when the vaccines came out, I had no shame and stood in lines all round L.A. trying to get a leftover vaccine.”

Although it was unclear if Ashton also stood in line with her, Mila admitted she waited 12 hours the first day and 14 hours the second, finally accomplishing her goal after much effort.

The couple got married on July 4 of 2015 and share two children, 4-year-old Dimitri Portwood and 6-year-old Wyatt Isabelle.