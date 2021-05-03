Anitta rocks a see-through dress to celebrate liberalism, and her new single ‘Girl From Rio’

Every time we look at the dictionary for the definition of a liberal person, Anitta should come up as the answer. Like many Brazilians, the singer doesn’t strictly observe conventional or traditional ways, making her one of the most open-minded figures in the entertainment industry. After weeks of teasing about her new single “Girl From Rio,” the superstar finally released the track, and to celebrate it, she threw a party in Miami.

For the occasion, the 28-year-old “Loco” singer wore a custom Usama Ishtay embellished see-through dress. The one-sleeved piece left Anitta’s breasts exposed. For the bottom part, the brand strategically included a glittery thong with a triangular cutout to cover the front.

©GettyImages



Anitta and Isabela Grutman

Anitta’s new song is part of her upcoming fifth studio album of the same name and samples worldwide hit Brazilian bossa nova and jazz song, “Garota de Ipanema“ (”The Girl from Ipanema”).

““Girl From Rio” is about the Rio de Janeiro under my perspective, the Rio I saw and lived in,” Anitta said ahead of the release. “This is a very personal song. I talk a little bit about everything, my family, the place where I came from, where I grew up, the people I saw and see every; it’s my point of view about women in general and the beauty that I see in them.”

“To be able to translate all that history and meaning into music, I counted on some friends, who are also internationally renowned songwriters and producers,” she concluded.