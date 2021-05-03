The Met Gala returns with Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, Timothée Chalamet and Amanda Gorman as co-hosts

We are months away from enjoying one of the most significant fashion events in the United States, and more details have surfaced. The Metropolitan Museum of Art announced its highly anticipated annual fashion celebration would return with Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman as co-hosts. Also Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour will serve as the honorary chairs.

©GettyImages



Anna Wintour and Andrew Bolton attend the press preview for the Costume Institute‘s annual exhibition “About Time: Fashion and Duration”

The two-part exhibition will host guests in an intimate event on September 13, 2021, and months later will hold a larger event on May 2, 2022. The first part will be open to the public on September 18 under the name “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” as a celebration of the 75th anniversary of the museum’s Costume Institute. The exhibition will “explore a modern vocabulary of American fashion,” according to the museum.

“Met Gala here we come 🙏🏿 honored to co-host alongside giants,” said Gorman on Instagram.

As reported by Vogue, the appointment of Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman comes thanks to their fashion choices and for being the definition of “American style: individualism.”

“They may approach the concept differently, but their shared passion for expressing themselves through clothing connects with the exhibition’s theme,” the publication informed. “Chalamet, Eilish, Osaka, and Gorman have all developed a distinct visual language for their public personas, one that is informed by the legacy of iconic fashion made in the U.S.A.”

For the second part of the Met Gala, the museum will showcase “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” starting May 5, 2022. The exhibit will explore American fashion in-depth, and the Met will be “presenting narratives that relate to the complex and layered histories of those spaces.”