Khloé Kardashian takes off her massive diamond ring amidst Tristan Thompson cheating rumors

Khloé Kardashian might be throwing Tristan Thompson to the curb following rumors he was caught cheating on her once again.
In a new video shared to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, May 2, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was noticeably missing the massive diamond ring she’s been wearing on her wedding finger for the past few months.
The huge teardrop-shaped rock is believed to be a gift from her on-again, off-again partner Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson. As Khloé showed off the new line of merchandise her friend, Vanessa Bryant, released in honor of her late daughter, Gianna Bryant’s 15th birthday, Kardashian showed her hand in full view, making the lack of ring quite obvious.
It shouldn’t come as a surprise that things between Khloé and Tristan are seemingly rocky right now, as the ring removal comes about a week after claims from a model by the name of Sydney Chase, who alleges she slept with the basketball star in January.
On an April episode of the No Jumper podcast, Chase detailed her alleged tryst with the Boston Celtics player, claiming Tristan initially told her he was not in a relationship. The pair saw each other multiple times before Chase found out Thompson was still with Khloé, which is when she says she broke things off.
Neither Khloé nor Tristan have commented, publicly, on these allegations yet, though Sydney claims Thompson contacted her after she made the aforementioned allegations on the podcast. Over the weekend, she posted screenshots claiming Kardashian contacted her as well, though she asked for their contents of their conversation to be kept private.
This isn’t the first time Tristan has been caught cheating, with allegations of infidelity coming out just a few days before Khloé gave birth in 2018. Thompson caused even more family drama by kissing Kylie Jenner’s longtime best friend, Jordyn Woods, at a party just a few months later.
While the couple broke up following that rough patch and never officially confirmed their relationship again, in March of this year, Khloe appeared to hint that she was fully back on with Tristan. After posting a heartfelt message for his 30th birthday, the baller replied: “I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are.”