Vanessa Hudgens promoted her new brand looking like a desert goddess

Vanessa Hudgens can wear just about anything and look great in it. Over the weekend, the 32-year-old was in the desert looking fabulous.

The actress was at the Mojave Moon Ranch, which is just outside Joshua Tree National Park in Southern California to promote her new cactus water brand, Caliwater. Adding business woman to her resume, Hudgens teased photos on her Instagram of the new brand a few days before its launch. Then over the weekend, Hudgens posed in a stunning flowered halter sundress from Adriana Iglesias to keep with the cactus water and southern California vibes.

The ‘Spring Breakers’ actress posted several photos to her Instagram, one of them being an up-close shot of her stunning makeup and hair and the others were her showing off her curves in the backless dress. She captioned the post, “Launching @caliwater at our caliwater escape was pure magic. @olivertrevena @ggmagree we done did it 🤘🏽thanks to everyone who’s apart of the ride ❤️.”