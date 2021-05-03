Vanessa Hudgens promoted her new brand looking like a desert goddess

Vanessa Hudgens can wear just about anything and look great in it. Over the weekend, the 32-year-old was in the desert looking fabulous.
The actress was at the Mojave Moon Ranch, which is just outside Joshua Tree National Park in Southern California to promote her new cactus water brand, Caliwater. Adding business woman to her resume, Hudgens teased photos on her Instagram of the new brand a few days before its launch. Then over the weekend, Hudgens posed in a stunning flowered halter sundress from Adriana Iglesias to keep with the cactus water and southern California vibes.
The ‘Spring Breakers’ actress posted several photos to her Instagram, one of them being an up-close shot of her stunning makeup and hair and the others were her showing off her curves in the backless dress. She captioned the post, “Launching @caliwater at our caliwater escape was pure magic. @olivertrevena @ggmagree we done did it 🤘🏽thanks to everyone who’s apart of the ride ❤️.”
Then later that night the 32-year-old did a wardrobe change into a mauve colored long-sleeved gown, new makeup, yet the same high braided ponytail she wore earlier in the day. She captioned the stunning pictures, “Love a wardrobe change 😉💕 annnnnd new face lol.”
And it seems that Hudgens wrapped up her brand promoting night with some on-trend tie-dye sweats and yummy pizza as the ‘High School Musical’ actress posted the last photo of the night which showed her posing with a cup of wine and a try of several slices of pizza. She wrote alongside the photo, “Domesticated 🍷🍕👩🏽🍳.”
Her baseball player boyfriend, Cole Tucker, commented on Hudgens’ pizza photo writing, “Superhero 🤍.” Her and the Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop first started seeing each other in November.
Tucker recently opened up about his relationship to reporters during a spring training session. “I got a girlfriend and she‘s cool. I love her, but I don’t want it to be like, ’Oh, Cole’s dating Vanessa,’” he explained. ”I don’t want to be treated any differently than Mitch [Keller] having his wife come down or Ke’Bryan [Hayes] having his girlfriend come down,” he said according to KDKA.