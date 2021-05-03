Denise Bidot teases Lil Wayne wedding by letting followers know their union is ‘FOREVER’

Rapper Lil Wayne and his model girlfriend Denise Bidot are still confusing fans with their vague posts about the future of their relationship.

The plus size beauty took to Instagram on Sunday, May 2 to share her first post in months, uploading a black and white photo of her and her on-again, off-again lover, Lil Wayne.

The flick is quite blurry, showing a shirtless Wayne giving Bidot a kiss on the cheek as she flashes a huge smile. It’s not exactly clear what’s happening in the picture, but Denise’s caption, which simply reads, “FOREVER 🖤” has fans thinking the pair got married.

This post from Bidot comes just a couple weeks after Lil Wayne gave an even more convincing tweet hinting at their possible marriage.

“Happiest man alive!” the rapper, full name Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. tweeted on April 20th. “Today is the beginning of our forever. Forever?? Forever, ever?? FOREVER EVER!!!!! The Carters.”

Denise Bidot and Lil Wayne went Instagram official in June 2020, after he ended his engagement to Australian model La’Tecia Thomas.

This news of their marriage comes six months after the couple seemingly broke up back in November, following Wayne endorsing Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election. After the rapper shared a photo of him alongside the former president giving a thumbs-up, Denise took to her social media pages to make it clear that she would be voting for Joe Biden.

This seemingly caused some tension on their relationship, with both parties unfollowing one another and Bidot deleting her entire Instagram account.