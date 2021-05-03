Jennifer Lopez and Selena Gomez looked fabulous at the Global Citizen: Vax Live benefit concert

This past weekend was the Global Citizen: Vax Live benefit concert and stars, including Jennifer Lopez and Selena Gomez, showed up and showed out for it. Gomez was the host of the event and Lopez performed. The purpose of the star-studded concert that took place at the SoFi stadium in Inglewood, California, was to raise money to help healthcare workers across the world get their COVID-19 vaccines.

For the concert’s red carpet, the 51-year-old and the 28-year-old wore very different outfits from one another. The “Jenny from the Block” singer wore an Elie Saab belted plunging jumpsuit that had silver sequins and dragonfly wings. Lopez’s blonde hair was parted in the middle and flowed straight down. She accessorized her look with a VRAI diamond necklace.

Gomez on the other hand, opted for a more conservative look. The “Lose You to Love Me” singer wore a red puffy sleeved dress that had ribbed fabric around her stomach. She paired the red dress with black patent leather thigh-high boots and a choker studded necklace. Her newly dyed blonde hair was pulled back into a low ponytail with two front bangs sticking out framing her face.