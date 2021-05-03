Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky threw a star-studded all-white party at their home

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth sure know how to throw a party! The 37-year-old ‘Thor’ actor and the 44-year-old fitness fanatic decided to host an all-white star studded party over the weekend and the pictures look like the group had a blast.

The famous couple invited some of their closest A-lister friends to their Byron Bay mansion for a night filled with dancing and fun. Pataky posted several photos from the party of everyone looking fabulous in their white attire. She captioned one of her posts, “Fun white party with our best friends and so happy to have @theteskeybrothers with us! Thanks @merkin69/ fiesta Blanca con nuestros mejores amigos y felices de poder disfrutar @theteskeybrothers.”

Actor Matt Damon was one of the party-goers seen at the gathering. Damon is currently in Australia filming the new ‘Thor’ movie with Hemsworth, according to NZ Herald, was spotted in a white hoodie and chinos in some of the photos Pataky posted. Damon’s wife, Luciana Barroso, was also in attendance.

Fans quickly noticed that Damon was at the party as several of them commented on Pataky’s post writing, “Matt Damon is here 😂😂😂.” Another comment read, “Matt Damon?!!” Someone else wrote, “Does Matt Damon live with you?”