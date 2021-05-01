Netflix's "Tales of the City" New York Premiere

Rest in peace

Oscar-winner Olympia Dukakis dies at age 89: Cher and more stars pay tribute

The Moonstruck star leaves behind a glittering legacy

Olympia Dukakis has died at the age of 89. The acclaimed actress passed away in New York City on Saturday, May 1, according to her brother Apollo Dukakis. “After many months of failing health she is finally at peace and with her [late husband] Louis [Zorich],” he wrote on Facebook alongside a photo of his “beloved sister.”

The Massachusetts native leaves behind a major mark on the entertainment industry, playing in over 60 films, 50 TV shows and a whopping 130 stage productions, where she earned an Obie Award. While her turns in projects like Steel Magnolias and Tales of the City are celebrated, she will perhaps be most remembered for Moonstruck.

Scroll for the sweetest star tributes

Dukakis played Cher’s sardonic mother in the 1987 romantic comedy. Her performance was quickly woven onto the fabric of film history when she was awarded an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. She also earned the Golden Globe for the role.

MORE:

Queen’s husband Prince Philip has died, Buckingham Palace announces

‘Steel Magnolias’ star Carol Sutton dies of COVID-19

Olympia was married to the love of her life Louis Zorich for about six decades before he passed away in January of 2018. The couple bonded over their love of art, cofounding the Whole Theater Company in Montclair, New Jersey. They shared three children: Christina, Stefan and Peter. Our thoughts go out to Olympia’s loved ones at this time.

From Cher to here are some of the most beautiful tributes from her celebrity friends:

Cher

George Takei

Viola Davis

Kirstie Alley

Rosie


Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
read more