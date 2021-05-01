Oscar-winner Olympia Dukakis dies at age 89: Cher and more stars pay tribute

Olympia Dukakis has died at the age of 89. The acclaimed actress passed away in New York City on Saturday, May 1, according to her brother Apollo Dukakis. “After many months of failing health she is finally at peace and with her [late husband] Louis [Zorich],” he wrote on Facebook alongside a photo of his “beloved sister.”

The Massachusetts native leaves behind a major mark on the entertainment industry, playing in over 60 films, 50 TV shows and a whopping 130 stage productions, where she earned an Obie Award. While her turns in projects like Steel Magnolias and Tales of the City are celebrated, she will perhaps be most remembered for Moonstruck.

Scroll for the sweetest star tributes

Olympia Dukakis brought warmth, humor and wit to the stage and screen for almost 60 years, including a stellar run of unforgettable roles in "Steel Magnolias" "Tales of the City" and "Moonstruck," for which she won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar. She will be missed. pic.twitter.com/TLuNTx32PI — The Academy (@TheAcademy) May 1, 2021

Dukakis played Cher’s sardonic mother in the 1987 romantic comedy. Her performance was quickly woven onto the fabric of film history when she was awarded an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. She also earned the Golden Globe for the role.

Olympia was married to the love of her life Louis Zorich for about six decades before he passed away in January of 2018. The couple bonded over their love of art, cofounding the Whole Theater Company in Montclair, New Jersey. They shared three children: Christina, Stefan and Peter. Our thoughts go out to Olympia’s loved ones at this time.

From Cher to here are some of the most beautiful tributes from her celebrity friends:

Cher

Olympia Dukakis Was an Amazing,Academy Award Winning Actress.Olympia Played My Mom In Moonstruck,& Even Though Her Part was

That Of a Suffering Wife, We😂ALL The Time.She Would Tell Me How MUCH She Loved Louis,Her”Handsome Talented,Husband”.I Talked To Her 3Wks Ago. Rip Dear One pic.twitter.com/RcCZaeKFmz — Cher (@cher) May 1, 2021

George Takei

Olympia Dukakis has departed our company. We were Moonstruck by her, as she told us great Tales of the City. A true Steel Magnolia within a more common forest. Ah, what a life force, her later years her best. Rest now among the heavens, Olympia. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 1, 2021

Viola Davis