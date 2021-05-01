Camila Cabello is finally learning how to drive!

Camila Cabello is fulfilling a major life milestone. The 24-year-old superstar was seen on a driving lesson in Miami on Friday, April 30. Camila masked up and hopped into a red Honda Fit outside her home to learn the ins and outs of cruising around. Photos captured the “Havana” hitmaker walking to the car in a chic jean dress ensemble. She later took to Instagram to showcase the outfit and accessories from her passenger seat, along with a series of other snaps.

Camila has wanted her license for quite some time now. The Cuban-American dropped out of high school at the age of 15 to pursue her singing career by appearing on The X Factor. Things took off from there, leaving little time for the star to take driver’s education, let alone get her license. She’s previously expressed the desire to get behind the wheel, tweeting in 2014: “I’m gonna learn how to drive this week and get my license hopefully without fatalities injuries OR destruction of the state of florida <3.”

With her hectic schedule it never seemed to work out, but hopefully it does this time around. Cabello’s love Shawn Mendes seemed to pass the test in 2019, with fans spotting the power couple outside the DMV. One tweeted: “Aye Shawn Mendes I didn’t ask for a selfie but we creeped you from a distance. Just curious, did you pass the test?”

Aye @ShawnMendes I didn't ask for a selfie but we creeped you from a distance. Just curious, did you pass the test? 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/kCTvo6Kz4K — Jv (@MonksanPyramids) September 5, 2019

While the lovebirds have been in lockdown like the rest of the world for most of the past year, it seems they’re starting to safely venture out. Despite having access to drivers, clearly they’d prefer to be able to come and go on their own terms. It’s fairly common to see young stars delay getting their driver’s license. Between world tours, press appearances and making music, there’s hardly time to wait in line at the DMV!