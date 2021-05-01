Mark Consuelos has Kelly Ripa ‘sobbing’ from emotional anniversary tribute: Watch now!

Happy anniversary, Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa! The lovebirds marked a major milestone on Saturday, May 1, celebrating 25 years of marriage. Lucky for fans, the daytime talk show host and Riverdale star, both 50, took to social media to honor each other with aww-worthy tributes. Kelly started a day early, first sharing a throwback photo of the “scene of the crime,” where the soap opera duo eloped in Las Vegas in 1996. She then posted some scenic snaps from their honeymoon in Rome.

Scroll to see Mark’s video!

On their actual anniversary, Ripa shared a sweet collage of six photos from over the years. “Happy 25th Anniversary to the love of my life @instasuelos in the blink of an eye,” she wrote in the caption. “Because when you know, you know. Thank you for all of the dreams you made reality. ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ (wedding, 5,10,15,20........#25) #silver.”

Meanwhile, Consuelos made everyone emotional with a stunning slideshow. “@kellyripa …’I’ll be loving you until the rainbow burns the stars out in the sky...always’. Happy 25th,” he wrote, referencing the tune he set the montage to. He opted for sweet soul song “As” by Stevie Wonder. The video featured never-before-seen photos of the couple, and clearly made Kelly emotional.

“Sobbing,” Kelly commented. “I love you so very much.” She then revealed that a lot of the snaps had never been shared before. “Some of these pics are never before seen,” she added. “As in, I’ve never seen them before ♥️♥️♥️😂😂😂.” Fans and celebrity friends alike sent their well wishes to the beloved pair, with many calling them by their All My Children character names: Hayley and Mateo.