Zac Efron’s friend speaks out about his ‘new face’ and plastic surgery claims

Zac Efron’s friend has spoken out amid claims the star got plastic surgery. The Greatest Showman performer was merely trying to celebrate Earth Day with a musical video on April 22, but instead sparked rumors that he’d gotten work done. Efron’s brief, but chiseled appearance in Bill Nye’s Earth Day! The Musical video had fans speculating that the 33-year-old actor got a “new face.” Over a week after the rumor mill started churning and trending, Zac’s friend has come to his defense.

Zac Efron sparked plastic surgery rumors after appearing in an Earth Day video

Australian radio host Kyle Sandilands, who has been friends with Zac for years, touched on the topic during The Kyle and Jackie O Show. “I would know if he’d had any plastic surgery,” he said on the latest episode. Sandilands brushed off the trending story, saying the movie star definitely hasn’t gone under the knife. He incredulously added that Zac getting plastic surgery just wouldn’t make sense. “It’s like getting a Picasso and having a kid finger paint over the top of it. Why bother?” he joked.

Sandilands isn’t the only one to shut the story down. His comments come days after celebrity doctor Dr. Youn gave his expert opinion. In a now-viral TikTok, he said he doesn’t think Efron had plastic surgery, but possibly dental surgery, which would explain the puffiness.