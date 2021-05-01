Zac Efron’s friend speaks out about his ‘new face’ and plastic surgery claims

Zac Efron’s friend has spoken out amid claims the star got plastic surgery. The Greatest Showman performer was merely trying to celebrate Earth Day with a musical video on April 22, but instead sparked rumors that he’d gotten work done. Efron’s brief, but chiseled appearance in Bill Nye’s Earth Day! The Musical video had fans speculating that the 33-year-old actor got a “new face.” Over a week after the rumor mill started churning and trending, Zac’s friend has come to his defense.
Australian radio host Kyle Sandilands, who has been friends with Zac for years, touched on the topic during The Kyle and Jackie O Show. “I would know if he’d had any plastic surgery,” he said on the latest episode. Sandilands brushed off the trending story, saying the movie star definitely hasn’t gone under the knife. He incredulously added that Zac getting plastic surgery just wouldn’t make sense. “It’s like getting a Picasso and having a kid finger paint over the top of it. Why bother?” he joked.
Sandilands isn’t the only one to shut the story down. His comments come days after celebrity doctor Dr. Youn gave his expert opinion. In a now-viral TikTok, he said he doesn’t think Efron had plastic surgery, but possibly dental surgery, which would explain the puffiness.
Efron, himself, has yet to comment on the issue and it’s unlikely he will unless pressed by the press. The former Disney star has undergone various body transformations while under the public eye. After getting insanely ripped for the blockbuster Baywatch, Zac touched on the “stupidity” of it all. “I realized when I was done with that movie I don’t ever want to be in that good of shape again. Really. It was so hard,” he said while on the web series Hot Ones.
“You’re working with almost no wiggle room,” he candidly continued. “You’ve got things like water under your skin you’re worrying about. Making your six-pack into a four-pack. Shit like that that’s just not… it’s just stupid, it’s just not real.” Hopefully the world will move on and stop commenting on the star’s appearance and simply let him do what he loves.