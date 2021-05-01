Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have ballin’ first date night out in NYC

Blake Lively andRyan Reynolds stepped out for their first date night in NYC since lockdown began over a year ago. The 33-year-old Gossip Girl icon took her 44-year-old Deadpool man out to the ballgame at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx on Friday, April 30. Blake and Ryan snuggled up in the stands and watched the Yanks go head to head with the Detroit Tigers. Lucky for fans, both of the entertainers took to social media to document the rare occasion, sharing photos from their adorable evening.

“Blake took me to my first home run derby at @yankees stadium tonight,” Ryan wrote on Instagram. “They won 10 to nothing. I’m not saying I’m a good luck charm. Just saying @clintfrazierr wants me to play left field for the remainder of my life.” He said the outfielder, who fans call “the Red Thunder,” was “an absolute hero tonight.”

Reynolds, who played the Green Lantern onscreen, took home a special souvenir from Frazier. “To ‘The Green Lantern’ From ‘The Red Thunder’” Clint autographed on a Yankees hat for the actor. On his Instagram Story the funnyman wrote that Marvel should make a “Red Thunder” movie.

Blake rocked the hat later on, thanking Clint on her page for being her “personal stylist.” She wrote: “This hat is a vast improvement from the 💩 I showed up in. After 14 years in NY, I think tonight made me an official Yankee... ⚾️🍎.” She also dubbed their date night “Mom&Dad Girl Summer.”