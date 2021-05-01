Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have hung out ‘multiple times’ since her split from Alex Rodriguez

Fans of the iconic 2002-2004 “Bennifer” relationship that was made up of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are freaking out after news that the once engaged couple has been hanging out. Sources told Page Six that the couple has been spending time together in Los Angeles following her break up from Alex Rodriguez. According to the outlet, Affleck has been spotted “multiple times” going to J.Lo’s mansion during the day. She might be supplying the ride too because the Oscar winner has been picked up in a white Escalade SUV that allegedly belongs to the business woman. They have not been photographed in the car at the same time but the outlet has photos of Affleck and J.Lo in what is believed to be the same SUV.

In a photo taken on April 29th, Affleck is seen exiting a white Escalade while holding a Coke Zero in his left hand and a green backpack in the other. He kept it casual in a gray t-shirt, jeans, and sneakers. A source told Page Six, “Security picks him up at a nearby location and drops him off after spending a few hours at her house.” The actor who was last dating Ana De Armas has allegedly visited Lopez, three times since she returned from shooting her new film, “Shotgun Wedding,” in the Dominican Republic.

A week after J.Lo and A-Rod released a joint statement confirming the split, they met for dinner at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles on April 22nd. It was the same spot they had their first date in 2017. But according to Page Six, Affleck was dropped off by a white SUV at the same hotel the day before.

Days later on April 28th, he was seen leaving her Bel Air home and the following morning he was spotted dropping his car off at the Hotel Bel-Air before being picked up by the White SUV to go to Lopez’s home for a few hours. A separate source who knows both the celebs told PEOPLE, “They are friends. They have always been friends and they have seen each other through the years.”