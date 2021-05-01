Vanessa Bryant models new ‘Mambacita’ apparel in honor of Gianna’s 15th birthday

Vanessa Bryant announced Friday, April 30th that she has a new apparel coming soon in honor of her late daughter,Gianna Bryant’sbirthday. The second-oldest daughter of Vanessa and Kobe Bryant that they affectionally called “Gigi” would be turning 15 years old May 1st. The strong mama shared the news on Instagram with a series of pics modeling the 2 piece tie-dye set that has the Mambacita butterfly logo on the front of a sweater and ﻿Gigi’s jersey number, 2, inside a heart on sweat pants.

©VanessaBryant



Vanessa Bryant

Fans were excited to see their oldest daughter and model Natalia Bryant, rocking the apparel along with their two youngest children, Bianka, 4, and Capri, 1.

©vanessabyrant



Bianka, Natalia, Capri

According to Vanessa, 100% of the processed will go to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation. She wrote in the caption, “Coming soon- 5/1 In honor of my Gigi’s 15th Birthday ❤️ #Mambacita #PlayGigisWay Happy birthday, Gigi!” There will also be Unisex and Kids sizes available.

The mama is getting all the love and support from fans and her celebrity friends and family. Snoop Dogg commented, “I need mines. Nessa so I can rep my neicy 🕊💝.” Khloé Kardashian wrote under a pic, “Queen!!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”