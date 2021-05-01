Vanessa Bryant models new ‘Mambacita’ apparel in honor of Gianna’s 15th birthday

Vanessa Bryant announced Friday, April 30th that she has a new apparel coming soon in honor of her late daughter,Gianna Bryant’sbirthday. The second-oldest daughter of Vanessa and Kobe Bryant that they affectionally called “Gigi” would be turning 15 years old May 1st. The strong mama shared the news on Instagram with a series of pics modeling the 2 piece tie-dye set that has the Mambacita butterfly logo on the front of a sweater and Gigi’s jersey number, 2, inside a heart on sweat pants.
Fans were excited to see their oldest daughter and model Natalia Bryant, rocking the apparel along with their two youngest children, Bianka, 4, and Capri, 1.
According to Vanessa, 100% of the processed will go to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation. She wrote in the caption, “Coming soon- 5/1 In honor of my Gigi’s 15th Birthday ❤️ #Mambacita #PlayGigisWay Happy birthday, Gigi!” There will also be Unisex and Kids sizes available.
The mama is getting all the love and support from fans and her celebrity friends and family. Snoop Dogg commented, “I need mines. Nessa so I can rep my neicy 🕊💝.” Khloé Kardashian wrote under a pic, “Queen!!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”
Kobe launched The Mamba Sports Academy in 2018 with Chad Faulkner but the facility changed its name out of respect. The Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation is the charitable organization linked to the Academy. Vanessa announced on social media that the name was updated to add “Mambacita” after their death “Because there is no #24 without #2,” adding “Our mission remains the same – and stronger than ever – to provide opportunities to young people through sports. Thank you all for the outpouring of support and your kind donations to date as we carry forth Kobe and Gigi’s legacy.. We hope to empower young athletes in a world they left us all to help shape. ”