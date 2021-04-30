Kris Jenner celebrates 40 million followers on Instagram

Kris Jenner just reached a huge milestone on Instagram: 40 million followers.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted a throwback of her first ever post on the social media platform, a black and white photo of her uploaded on May 19, 2012--almost exactly nine years ago. In her original caption, she wrote, “hello Instagram world,” but decided to go with a longer caption for such a special occasion.

“I have 40 MILLION reasons to be excited and thankful!!!” she wrote underneath the screenshot on Thursday, April 29. “40 MILLION followers WOW!!! I can’t believe it‘s been 9 years since I posted my first Instagram, and here we are, 40 million followers and 5900 posts later!!”

She went on to thank the tens of millions of people who have chosen to follow her account over t he past decade, calling the relationships her and her family have developed with fans “the biggest blessing.”

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your loyalty, support, positivity, brutal honestly, humor and love, for all of these years,” she continued. “Over 14 years of making our show, the biggest blessing has been creating relationships with our followers and our fans, and I am so grateful that we have this amazing place to communicate, connect, and share our lives. I feel so completely blessed and honored that you have been there for me through thick and thin... and my, you have seen it ALL! hah!”

The Kardashian/Jenner family matriarch wrapped up her post by letting everyone know how truly humbling it is to have so many supporters, especially being able to share that experience with all of her children.

She wrote, “You have also supported all the hopes and dreams that not only I have had, but that my kids have had as well. Thank you for following me... I’m honestly humbled and grateful. I love you guys!!!! 🥰🙏 (This is my first ever Instagram post nine years ago!!)”