Mila Kunis admits she told Ashton Kutcher not to invest in Uber or Bitcoin 10 years ago

Beyond his successful career in the entertainment industry, Ashton Kutcher is known for identifying and investing in major companies before they blow up. Unfortunately for his wife, Mila Kunis, she might not be quite as qualified.

The That ‘70s Show alum paid a visit to The Late Show on Thursday, April 29, where she talked to host Stephen Colbert about her husband’s acumen as a venture capitalist. As Colbert was praising Kutcher, he asked Mila if Ashton asks for her advice before investing--which is when she admitted to not always having the best track record as a consultant.

“The best part about him is he is really smart about including me in everything and making sure that I am aware of everything that is happening,” she said on the late night show. “He is also really smart at knowing that, sometimes, you shouldn‘t listen to your wife.”

The actress--who started dating Kutcher back in 2012 before tying the knot in July 2015--explained that while she tries to offer a different perspective on investing in consumer goods, especially those geared toward moms and families, she is not as helpful when it comes to his venture-capital decisions.

“Early in our dating, two things came up. He was like, ‘Hey, there’s this company, it’s kind of like a ride share ... kind of like a cab company, but anybody can drive the cab,’” she explained, going on to say, “I was like, ‘That’s the worst idea ever.’”

Later on, when the Two and a Half Men star offered to let her try out the service--now known as Uber--before it was widely available, Mila wasn’t convinced.

“I was like, ‘You’re going to put me in a car with a stranger? What is wrong with you?’ Like, I was furious at him,” she recalled.

She continued, “Second time, he sat me down and was like, ‘Hey, Babe, I got to explain this thing to you, tell me if I’m crazy.’ He’s like, ‘There’s this thing, it’s like mining for money. It’s called cryptocurrency, and there’s this company’—this is eight-plus years ago—’it’s called Bitcoin.’”