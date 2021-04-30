President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden welcoming new member to family

The White House is gaining a new resident! President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden are adopting a cat. The first couple confirmed the news during an interview with the Today show. “She is waiting in the wings,” the first lady shared. The president admitted it wasn’t his idea, but noted, “It’s easy.”

The cat will be joining the couple’s dogs Major and Champ. Major received training following two biting incidents. “So let me get this straight, Major Biden, who’s clearly had some trouble adjusting to life at the White House, now he’s going to be forced to contend with a cat as well in the White House,” Today’s Craig Melvin said. The first lady explained that it was part of Major’s training.

“They took him in to a shelter with cats,” she said. “He did fine.” The first lady called Major, whom they adopted in 2018, a “sweet, lovable dog.”

Earlier this month, Dr. Biden’s press secretary Michael LaRosa told CNN, “Major, the Bidens’ younger dog, will undergo some additional training to help him adjust to life in the White House,” adding, “The off-site, private training will take place in the Washington, D.C. area, and it is expected to last a few weeks.”

Major bit a Secret Service agent in March and “nipped” a National Park Service employee weeks later. Following the first incident, the president told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos that Major is a “sweet” dog. “He moves to protect,” the commander-in-chief said of Major. “But he’s a sweet dog. Eighty-five percent of the people there love him.”