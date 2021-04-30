Here’s how celebrity trainer Corey Calliet got Michael B. Jordan’s body Navy SEAL ready

Let’s face it, Michael B. Jordan’s body is one to admire. The actor works incredibly hard to get his body in tip top shape for his movie roles and the person right alongside Jordan for his grueling gym sessions is longtime friend and trainer, Corey Calliet.
As he did for Jordan’s “Creed” and “Blank Panther” roles, Calliet spent countless hours in the gym with the actor helping him prepare for his new action film “Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse,” which is out today on Prime Video. Calliet not only trained Jordan for this movie, he too did the workouts right alongside the actor because Calliet also happens to have a role in this action war movie.
To celebrate the release of this new film Barry’s, the original strength and cardio interval fitness workout experience, partnered with Amazon Prime Video for a week of themed classes on their first-ever digital platform, Barry’s At Home.
The intense classes gave a taste of the tough training Jordan and Calliet both did to prep for their roles. HOLA! USA had the chance to speak with the celebrity trainer to talk all things working out and how he feels getting his feet wet in the acting world.
