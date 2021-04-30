Here’s how celebrity trainer Corey Calliet got Michael B. Jordan’s body Navy SEAL ready

This time it was more of a HIIT training style and CrossFit type of training and the reason being is CrossFit is made up of some of the strongest and fittest athletes in the world to my knowledge from what I’ve experienced and what I’ve done. We did a lot of HIIT training because we needed the conditioning to be really good. I needed Michael to be in shape because when we did the other movies, we did boxing in the beginning but for the entire movie this time, it was more action than he’s ever done so the workouts were very cardiovascular based and HIIT training with a mixture of weight training. It was very important that we trained this way so when it was time to perform, we can do our very best every time.

How do you figure out what type of workouts to plan for the different roles Jordan takes on?