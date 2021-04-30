Kristen Stewart is starring in David Cronenberg’s upcoming Sci-Fi thriller ‘Crimes of the Future’

Kristen Stewart and Viggo Mortensen are ready for their next big role. Deadline revealed Thursday, April 29th that the actors are set to star in David Cronenberg’s upcoming film “Crimes of the Future.” Cronenberg has locked down Léa Seydoux with Scott Speedman, Welket Bungué, Don McKellar, and Lihi Kornowski also starring.

©Getty



Stewart and Mortenson

As noted by Variety, it’s the writer and director’s first original sci-fi script since his 1999 film “eXistenZ.” Crimes of the Future is set in a distant future where a performance artist named “Saul Tenser” is living in a world where humans have evolved beyond our “natural state and into a metamorphosis, altering their biological makeup.” This “Accelerated Evolution Syndrome” spreads fast and while some embrace “the limitless potential of trans-humanism,” others attempt to police it. Tenser has embraced the syndrome and is sprouting “new and unexpected organs in his body.” If people decide to remove the organs it earns a following and the attention of the government.

Deadline reports that the film will also reunite Cronenberg and Mortensen after almost a decade. The duo last reunited for the 2011 drama, “A Dangerous Method.” Cronenberg commented, “I have unfinished business with the future.”

Crimes of The Future is the fourth collaboration between Cronenberg and the movies producer, Robert Latos. After working on films like “A History of Violence” and “Eastern Promises” Latos said, “To work with David Cronenberg is to embark on a journey exploring terrain where no one has gone before,” adding, “each of our collaborations has been an exhilarating adventure and David’s unwavering vision is what real cinema is all about.” Steve Solomos is co-producer, and Panos Papahadzis is co-producer for Athens-based Argonauts Productions. Executive producers include Joe Iacono,Thorsten Schumacher,Peter Touche, Christelle Conan, Aida Tannyan, Victor Loewy, and Victor Hadida. Bonnie Do and Laura Lanktree are associate producers, per Deadline.