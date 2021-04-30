Khloé Kardashian is back to business after Tristan Thompson cheating scandal

Khloé Kardashian might be in the middle of another cheating scandal but that isn’t about to stop her money, honey! Khloé has stayed relatively silent on Instagram since the not-so-shocking allegations that prolific lover Tristan Thompson cheated on her with an Instagram model, again. Many think the Kardashian has been posting “cryptic” quotes on social media but she hasn’t commented directly on Sydney Chase’s allegations that she was hooking up with Tristan from November 2020 until she found out he was still in a relationship. Nevertheless, the businesswoman has a Good American drop to promote and a partnership with Ipsy and has been back to regular programming on her Instagram story.

©Khloé Kardashian





On Thursday April 29th, Khloé posted a video promoting her Ipsy glam bag with a not-so-subtle filter but she looked great. As she showed her favorite items Khloé put a product on her eyes and a gigantic diamond ring that looked similar to the one that sparked engagement rumors back in February was now on her right hand. In the second photo she shared from a Good American photoshoot that was likely taken before the scandal, it was on her ring finger. And it was on her left hand as recent as April 17th when she was in a head-to-toe in an Avatar-inspired outfit while out with Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner.

©Khloé Kardashian





Everything started when “The Blackout Girls” went on the “No Jumper” podcast and spilled some major tea. The girls were deep in shots but Chase’s friend got her to talk about her and Thompson’s relationship. They said it happened in January but Chase later clarified on TikTok that “it happened back in November 2020 and they hung out “multiple times” until she found out he was lying. According to Chase, “he tried to talk to me and I literally said ‘Are you single?’” and he allegedly responded, “Yes.”

©@ SydneyChase, Getty, @khloeKardshian



Chase, Tristan, Kardashian

The original interview was posted on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Two days later on April 24th, the Good American founder shared a screenshot with a quote that said, “This letter is to you. The you that’s had a rough week. The you that seems to be under constant storm clouds. The you that feels invisible. The you that doesn’t know how much longer you can hold on. The you that has lost faith. The you that always blames yourself for everything that goes wrong. To you. You are incredible. You make this world a little bit more wonderful. You have so much potential and so many things left to do. You have time. Better things are coming your way, so please hang in there. You can do it.”