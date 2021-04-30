Lady Gaga dognapping and shooting: 5 arrested including the woman who returned the French bulldogs

There are some major updates on the bizarre Lady Gaga dognapping case that resulted in her dog walker Ryan Fischer getting rushed to the hospital with life threatening gunshot wounds. LAPD announced Thursday, April 29th that a total of 5 people have been arrested in connection to the case, including the woman who called to return the dogs.

Because of the shooting, the charges are not light and on Tuesday police arrested James Jackson, 18, Jaylin White, 19; and Lafayette Whaley, 27, on suspicion of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, and second-degree robbery. Jaylin’s father, 40-year-old Harold White, and the woman who returned the dogs, 50-year-old Jennifer McBride were also arrested on suspicion of accessory attempted murder. LAPD believes Harold called McBride and recruited her to drop off the dog and claim the half a million dollars, per TMZ.

Gaga and Stella

Investigators don’t believe that the suspects knew the pooches belonged to Gaga and were taking the dogs because of the value of French Bulldogs, which can be worth thousands, especially if they are pure bred.

The terrifying incident occurred on February 24th and footage of the dog heist went viral. The video captures Gaga’s dog walker walking all three of her Frenchies before he is approached by 2 men who jump out of white sedan. A struggle ensues before they fire one single shot. Fischer can be heard screaming, “Oh, my God! I’ve been shot!” and “Help me!” and “I’m bleeding out from my chest!” As the men fled with two of the French bulldogs, Koji and Gustav.