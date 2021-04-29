Jessica Simpson speaks about her personal journey with body positivity

Jessica Simpson shares her thoughts on body positivity, revealing that she has no idea how much she weighs, because she threw her scale away and is not interested in using one.

Loading the player...

The 40-year-old singer spoke about her body image during her most recent interview, admitting she decided to get rid of the scale because she doesn’t want to be defined by weight.

Jessica says she just wants to feel good and be able to zip her pants up, adding that she will “have every size.”

The star confessed she has been trying to be real about her insecurities, stating she is always open, and wants to be able to empower women and empower people to feel better about themselves.

“I‘m open about my insecurities and my flaws, and if I can help inspire anybody to feel better about themselves, that’s why I’m here,” she explained.

Jessica wants people to know that “it’s very liberating to be open,” and although she knows she has flaws like everybody else, she doesn’t see it in a negative way, but instead as a “humbling experience.”

The actress and TV personality previously admitted that her experience with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic was “especially intense.”

She also described herself as “really just a normal, everyday girl that goes through the exact same things as everyone else,” and the reason why she has been quiet for the past 10 years, is because It was time to really understand” her entire life.