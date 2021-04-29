Elliot Page opens up to Oprah about why he spoke out about his top surgery

Elliot Page is opening up about his top surgery his decision to speak out about it publicly, citing the importance of promoting proper healthcare for transgender people.

In a new clip of Elliot’s sit-down with Oprah Winfrey for Apple TV+’s The Oprah Conversation, the actor revealed why he decided to come forward with his health information in a March interview with TIME magazine.

“I wanted to talk about it for a couple of reasons,” the 34-year-old told Winfrey. “I wanted to share with people just how much it has changed my life. And I want people to know that not only has it been life changing for me, I do believe it is life saving and it‘s the case for so many people.

“And because there is such an attack on trans health care right now,” Page continued, “when already there is such a lack of access or trans people who don’t even want to go to the doctor.”

The actor also went on to talk about the current voting on trans healthcare legislation that is happening in some U.S. states, including Texas, where some lawmakers are also seeking to ban transgender youth from playing sports that match their gender identity.

The Juno star said these proposed laws are based on “actual, complete and utter lies.”

“If you are going to do this, and if you are also not going to allow trans kids to play sports, children will die,” Page asserted. “And it really is that simple.”