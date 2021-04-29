Kelly Osbourne defends her mom Sharon Osbourne and criticizes ‘cancel culture’

Kelly Osbourne is speaking out against “cancel culture” and defending her mom Sharon Osbourne, following her controversial exit from The Talk.



Loading the player...

The 36-year-old TV personality, who previously had a viral moment on the popular show during a conversation about Mexican immigrants, explained that instead of cancel culture, there should be “counsel culture.”

She also admitted that “the world is scary right now,” so it’s important to educate people, and give them “a gentle nudge in the right direction,” because they suffer the risk of putting themselves in front of a “public execution.”

The famous Osbourne also confessed that she used to think that “simply being not racist was enough,” but she now has learned that it’s actually not, because “you have to be actively not racist and educate yourself and learn,” adding that people shouldn’t be afraid of making a mistake.

Kelly’s comments come after her mom was forced to exit The Talk, following a surprising moment for the audience, where she defended TV host Piers Morgan after he heavily criticized Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The controversy didn’t stop there, as Sharon later had a televised conversation with her co-host Sheryl Underwood, revealing she felt like she was “about to be put in the electric chair,” because she has a friend many people think is racist, in reference to Piers Morgan.

Sharon stated that having a friendship with Morgan didn’t make her racist, adding “How can I be racist about anybody or anything in my life?”

The show later stated that her behavior was upsetting for the rest of the hosts and the audience, concluding that her commentary “did not align” with their values.