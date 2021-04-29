T-Pain just realized he’s been accidentally ignoring fellow celebs on Instagram for years

T-Pain may have made a few enemies in the entertainment industry over the past couple years--but in his defense, it was a complete accident.

The “Buy You A Drank” rapper took to Twitter on Wednesday, April 28 to share a hilarious TikTok he posted recently. In the video, the musician walks viewers through hundreds of Instagram DMs and mentions, all of which T-Pain revealed he had no idea were happening for at least the past two years.

“I swear!! I’m just now seeing all these messages and mentions TODAY!!!!” he captioned his tweet. “How do I super apologize? Press conference? Town hall meeting? I’m dumb.”

In the clip, we see the producer disappointedly shaking his head at the lengthy list of stars as he scrolls past blue check. after blue check. “I was today years old when I found out about the request folder on Instagram that’s full of celebs trying to reach me,” he wrote in the audible caption.

In the hilarious clip, T-Pain singled one star out in particular, saying, “Dude is that Fergie?! smh.”

In addition to the former Black Eye Peas star, the very long list of celebs who were ignored by the musician includes stars like Diplo, Viola Davis, Tyler Cameron, La La Anthony, Keri Hilson, and Karl-Anthony Towns.

I swear!! I’m just now seeing all these messages and mentions TODAY!!!! How do I super apologize? Press conference? Town hall meeting? I’m dumb🤦🏿‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/RFhjjs5sja — T-Pain (@TPAIN) April 29, 2021

While this is clearly a major oversight from T-Pain, in all fairness to the star, he has been busy these last couple years. Back in 2019, he opened up about his financial struggles during an interview with The Breakfast Club.

“Now I know what the high end is and what the low end is,” he said at the time. “I’ve been mega-rich, I’ve been super broke, right in the middle of thinking I was mega-rich, and then got rich again, and you know learned how to really give a s--- about money.”

He went on to say, “Once you give a s**t about the money you’re making, then you feel much better about your accomplishments, you feel much better about what you’re doing, you start paying attention to your work that makes you money.”