Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian enjoy a night out together

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s relationship is one to admire. We love watching these two in action and especially when they post adorable photos of one another to social media. They did just that the other night during one of their date nights.

On Wednesday, the tennis icon posted a sweet photo to her Instagram of her and her hubby sitting in a car with Williams’ resting her legs on Ohanian’s knees. The 39-year-old is seen wearing a grey long sleeve dress paired with pointy toed sparkly heels and her hair down. The Reddit co-founder is seen smiling at his wife wearing a grey sports jacket over a dark tee, dark pants, and sneakers. She captioned her photo, “About Last Night.”

Oftentimes Ohanian is referred to as “Serena Willliams’ husband” and the 38-year-old recently said he’s fine being called that. A tweet that read, “I love how you don‘t mind that they call you Serena Williams’ husband.” Ohanian wrote back saying, ”I’ll be a self-made billionaire one day and most people will still know me as Serena’s husband (or Olympia’s dad) and that’s fine by me.”