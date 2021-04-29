Adam Levine chats new album and his thoughts on Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s engagement

Maroon 5 has a new album coming out this June. To chat about it as well as celebrate Ellen DeGeneres’ 3,000th episode of ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show,’ the band’s lead singer Adam Levine made an appearance on the show which will be airing Thursday afternoon.

©Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.



Adam Levine appearing on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show.’

Levine said the band’s new album is called ‘Jordi’ in memory of Maroon 5’s late manager. “It’s called “Jordi” named after our late, great, fabulous, ex-manager who passed away a few years ago, sadly. And so we thought there was no better tribute than to name the album after our boy,” the 42-year-old said.

DeGeneres brought up the live stream shows that the band has been doing. “Yeah, which has been a learning curve and a process, but we had the best time going this thing for Amex. We just had all of this creative control and got to do what we wanted to do.”

On the celebratory show, Maroon 5 appeared to perform their latest hit single featuring Megan Thee Stallion “Beautiful Mistakes.”

©Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.



Maroon 5 performing “Beautiful Mistakes.”

In addition to chatting about his album, Levine also joked about his friends, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s engagement.

“I don‘t support their marriage,” Levine said to DeGeneres.

“She’s so cool and he’s not,” the 42-year-old teased. “But he’s very funny and very smart,” DeGeneres said of Shelton. “He’s vaguely charming,” Levine said as he laughed to himself.