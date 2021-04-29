Kanye West is still wearing his wedding ring amidst divorce from Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian may have filed for divorce from Kanye West in February but the rapper is still wearing his wedding ring. DJ Khaled has a new album dropping on April 30th and posted a pic of Kanye “the other day” looking very moved by the producer’s music. In the black and white photo, Kanye has his hands in the air with a passionate look on his face. Fans were quick to notice that the Yeezy designer is still wearing his wedding band on his left hand. According to Khaled, Kanye stopped by his house unannounced at 8 o'clock in the morning on an empty stomach. He wrote in the caption, “TRUE STORY: KANYE STOPPED BY MY HOUSE AT 8 AM THE OTHER DAY! I DIDNT KNOW HE WAS COMING!”

©Djkhaled



Kanye West

Dj Khaled knows not to keep his friends with an empty stomach and said Kanye had his personal Chef make him some eggs with ketchup and vegan bacon. They also listened to his upcoming album ‘Khaled Khaled.’ The record executive was proud to see Kanye’s reaction to his music and wrote in the caption, “You know when you get this expression that it’s sounding AMAZING! this album GODS HANDS IS ALL OVER IT.”

Khaled also tagged Kanye in the pic but the singer has been silent on Instagram since November 3, 2020- election day for the United States. His last post was a picture of him wearing an “I Voted” sticker with the caption, “Today I voted for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it‘s for someone I truly trust…me.” Fans have been using the post to leave encouraging messages to the rapper every day. Kanye has only followed 1 person on Instagram for years and that person is Kim. As of April 28, 2021, she is still the only person he is following.

A source told Page Six that the newly single rapper wants his next relationship to be “with an artist and a creative person,” so “they can speak the same language to each other.” As for Kim, there are rumors that she is dating CNN reporter Van Jones. The two have been friends for years but many think they started to get romantic. Despite the rumors, sources close to Kim told the Daily Mail they just have a working relationship and share an interest in criminal just reform.