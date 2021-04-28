The man behind viral ‘Spanish Giggles’ meme has passed away

Spanish comedian Juan Joya Borja, better known as ‘El Risitas’ (’The Giggles’), has died in Seville at the age of 65, due to a complication of the disease he had suffered for several years.

He was known as the man behind viral ‘Spanish laughing guy’ meme. The Spanish comedian and actor rose to internet fame in 2015 when a YouTube video of him laughing during an interview spawned dozens of celebrated parody clips.

Before becoming an internet sensation, the popular actor and comedian rose to fame around the year 2000 by the hand of Jesús Quintero with his appearances on the programs ‘El Vagamundo’ or ’Ratones coloraos’, where he recounted his experiences along with the now-defunct ’El Peíto’. His laughter, jokes, personality and his famous tagline of ’cuñaooo’ made him popular with the nickname ’El Risitas’.