Here are new photos of Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem filming ‘Being the Ricardos’

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem have been hard at work filming the new Aaron Sorkin film, ‘Being the Ricardos,’ which focuses on a specific time in the late comedian Lucille Ball and her husband Desi Arnaz.

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem in character as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz.

Photos of the actors on set have been slowly emerging. Amazon Studios announced that principal photography began in Los Angeles at the end of March, according to Harper’s Bazaar and a few weeks ago we saw Kidman wearing a wig that resembled Ball’s signature red hair and more recently, photos of the actress and her co-star, Bardem have surfaced.

In the photos, the two are seen filming a scene next to a green vintage car. Kidman is seen wearing yellow slacks and a checkered coat. She’s also wearing a headscarf over her red wig. Bardem is in character as Arnaz wearing a tux consisting of a green jacket and black pants and with a bow tie undone around his neck. The two actors are seen laughing and filming a scene together.

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem filming a scene for ‘Being the Ricardos.’

‘Being the Ricardos’ is a film more about who Ball and Arnaz are as people and as a couple versus the characters they played on their popular sitcom. The movie will also focus on the couple facing “a crisis that could end their careers and another that could end their marriage,” Deadline reported.