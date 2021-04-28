Alex Rodriguez flaunts his weight loss following Jennifer Lopez split

Alex Rodriguez may be sad following his break-up from Jennifer Lopez, but he’s still working on himself in the process.

The newly-single 45-year-old took to Instagram to show off his recent weight loss, posting a photo of himself from December 2020 next to a flick from April 2021.

“Left the Dad-bod in 2020,” he wrote under the side-by-side comparison photo on Instagram.

The former MLB star continued, asking his followers, “Anyone else determined to stick with their fitness goals this year? I’ve been consistent with my workouts and finally put down the chips. What food is your weakness?”

Peloton trainer Robin Arzón chimed in in the comments, writing, “Plain lays chips. Savory/salty all the way.”

His personal chef Chef Kelvin also commented, saying, “Happy i was apart of this journey ! You did the hard part i fed the soul!”

This is the second post in a row where Rodriguez decided to show off how ripped he is, previously flexing his muscular bicep after receiving his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this week.

“#Grateful to get my second vaccination shot today. ✅ Happy Sunday, everyone!” he wrote under the photo, which caused all of his friends to comment about his not-so-subtle flex.