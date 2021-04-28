Alex Rodriguez flaunts his weight loss following Jennifer Lopez split

Alex Rodriguez may be sad following his break-up from Jennifer Lopez, but he’s still working on himself in the process.
The newly-single 45-year-old took to Instagram to show off his recent weight loss, posting a photo of himself from December 2020 next to a flick from April 2021.
“Left the Dad-bod in 2020,” he wrote under the side-by-side comparison photo on Instagram.
The former MLB star continued, asking his followers, “Anyone else determined to stick with their fitness goals this year? I’ve been consistent with my workouts and finally put down the chips. What food is your weakness?”
Peloton trainer Robin Arzón chimed in in the comments, writing, “Plain lays chips. Savory/salty all the way.”
His personal chef Chef Kelvin also commented, saying, “Happy i was apart of this journey ! You did the hard part i fed the soul!”
This is the second post in a row where Rodriguez decided to show off how ripped he is, previously flexing his muscular bicep after receiving his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this week.
“#Grateful to get my second vaccination shot today. ✅ Happy Sunday, everyone!” he wrote under the photo, which caused all of his friends to comment about his not-so-subtle flex.
This transformation from A-Rod comes just a few days after the New York Yankees alum met up with J.Lo post-breakup for a night out on the town. It seems like like both parties are committed to looking fit following their split, as the 51-year-old was spotted showing off her abs in a crop top over the weekend after she and Rodriguez had dinner together in Los Angeles.
According to reports from Page Six, sources say the former couple dined at the Hotel Bel-Air, which is where they had their first date in 2017. The insiders said the pair was amicable during the meeting and “there still seemed to be love and respect there.”
Unfortunately for fans of the couple, it doesn’t seem like a reconciliation is in their future. Rodriguez and Lopez are reportedly still working on business projects together--which could be why they met up this weekend--although her absence from his recent deal to buy the Minnesota Timberwolves was a signal to insiders that things really were over for the couple.
Lopez just returned to Los Angeles after wrapping filming for her upcoming movie, Shotgun Wedding, in the Dominican Republic. After their dinner together, Rodriguez made his way back to Miami.