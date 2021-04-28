Victoria Beckham had the best reaction to Justin Bieber sending her crocs

Victoria Beckham has been a fashion icon for decades now, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that she’s not exactly a fan of some of today’s more unconventional footwear.

After Justin Bieber sent her a pair of some surprising footwear, the Spice Girls star could not stop laughing, taking to her Instagram Story on April 27 to show off the purple Crocs she received for the singer.

“A lot of people have been asking me what I’m planning on wearing after lockdown,” she wrote in a message to her 28.9 million followers. “What do we think about this suggestion from @justinbieber?”

She went on to show her fans a close-up look at the shoes, which feature multiple different charms from Justin’s Drew House label.

“OK this is so kind of Justin to send me some Crocs,” Beckham said. “Never worn a pair of Crocs. This did make me laugh, I mean, it is the thought that counts. Thank you so much.”

While this obviously isn’t a pair of shoes the mom of four would purchase on her own, she went on to thank the singer again for the gift. Victoria even went on to post a poll, asking fans, “Will I be wearing lilac crocs?!” She also noted that she “can’t wait” to see the results to find out how well her fans really know her sense of style.

©Victoria Beckham





Luckily for the entire Beckham family, the launch of Bieber’s latest crocs looks to be a family affair, with Justin also sending the shoes to David Beckham and his 16-year-old son, Cruz Beckham, who also posted about the new shoes﻿.

It’s no secret that the Beckhams are close with Justin Bieber, with Cruz drawing comparisons to the “Peaches” singer over the years for his own vocal skills. The 16-year-old even made headlines back in 2018 when Victoria posted a video of him singing Justin’s track, “Love Yourself.”