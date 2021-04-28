Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos revealed the secret to their happy marriage

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos can easily be considered couple goals. The couple of almost 25 years recently opened up about how they make their marriage work and the boundaries they have set as a couple.

The famous couple appeared on a recent episode of the ‘Double Date’ podcast and the 50-year-old morning show host and the 50-year-old actor revealed some juicy details about their marriage which they consider to be somewhat old-fashioned.

“She makes the home a home,” the Riverdale actor said of Ripa.

“What‘s funny is I think of us as such a progressive as a couple. I always think of us as politically progressive … we’re progressive people,” Ripa added. ”And yet, when it comes to our own family and our marriage and our roles, I think of us as very traditional and almost old-fashioned in our roles.”

“I‘ve been able to raise my kids here in this city, in the nest, and he’s always been willing to travel and go to a set and go off here and sometimes he’s had to go live in another country to work on a set over there,” the ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ co-host said.”Traveling is hard and being away from home is hard and sometimes he would miss milestones for the kids, and I know that was hard for him.”

Ripa and Consuelos are big supporters of one another as Ripa even said her husband was the one who pushed her to take on her current hosting job, when she was hesitant about it.

“I wanted to raise my kids. I didn‘t want to have them and never get to see them. And the talk show afforded me this opportunity where I would work in the morning, early in the morning, and then I would have the rest of the day to take them to their activities or be there and watch the ballet recital, be there and do all of those things,” Ripa shared.