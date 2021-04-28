Tristan Thompson might have cheated on Khloé Kardashian again

It may be hard to believe but Tristan Thompson might not have changed his cheating ways. Last week a group of women known as “The Blackout Girls” went on the “No Jumper” podcast and spilled some major team about Khloé Kardashian’s man. According to Instagram model Sydney Chase, she hooked up with the NBA star while he was in a relationship. The girls were deep in shots and the whole situation was very NSFW but Chase knew specifics about the Boston Celtics player’s body that only his mother and past lovers would know.

Before wrapping up the show, one girl screamed into the mic “Sydney, how was Tristan Thompson’s d***?” Chase started laughing before referring to a specific way it looks, adding, “But, baby, it was good.” She then asked her friend who exposed her “what she was doing” who responded, “ruining f***ing lives.” According to Chase, Thompson told her he was single. “He told me he was not in a relationship anymore, so I said OK,” she alleged. “We talked, we hung out, multiple times, we went out together, everything.” She couldn’t really remember the date and first said it happened in November but then they all agreed it was around January. “so we hung out - we were fine blah blah blah, he tried to talk to me and I literally said ‘Are you single?’” and he allegedly responded, “Yes.” Taking his word for the truth she said they hung out “multiple times” and “it happened” but when she found out that he wasn’t single she “cut him off.”

Chase posted a TikTok on Monday, April 26th apologizing for the “personal information” she shared about Tristan‘s body but says her claims about the “past relations” were true. She also clarified that the fling started back in November and not in January. “On November 11th to be exact,” she said. According to Chase, Tristan reached out to her after seeing the interview, “the last time we had contact besides when he messaged me after finding out about the interview was the day after his daughter’s birthday party, which he had just got home from Boston.” She said in the video.

The original interview was posted on Thursday, April 22, 2021, and the last time Khloé posted on Instagram was the next day on April 23rd. The mom shared a photo of their daughter True smiling happily with Dream Kardashian. Tristan left three red hearts under the pic but people who heard the rumors are leaving messages to both him and Khloé. One fan wrote “just leave him he’s embarrassing,” and another commented, “The fact that there yet another story coming out from JANUARY ... when you were in Boston is so embarrassing and heartbreaking... you don‘t deserve this family.”