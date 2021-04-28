Salma Hayek dances with Anthony Hopkins and celebrates his Oscar win

Anthony Hopkins has the perfect person to celebrate his second Oscar for Best Actor. On Tuesday, April 27th the one and only Salma Hayek posted a video on Instagram dancing with Hopkins. She captioned the iconic video, “Celebrating with the king @anthonyhopkins 👑 his 2nd Oscar for his extraordinary performance in The Father.” Hayek has always been there to celebrate with Hopkins, in 2003 when he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame she attended the special event with her boyfriend at the time Josh Lucas.

The 83-year-old won the Oscar for Best Actor with the film “The Father” and is officially the oldest actor to ever win an Academy Award. However, some considered the win an “upset” as they expected the award to go to the late Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom star Chadwick Boseman. People were especially gearing up for the big finale since it was the last category of the evening. As the trophy went to Hopkins, it was an awkward end to the evening as there was no video or message from the actor. At the time, Hopkins was sleeping comfortably at home in Wales but if it was up to the actor, he would have been there virtually.

Indiewire revealed Wednesday, April 26th that despite Hopkins pleas to make his appearance via Zoom, the academy had a strict “no Zoom” rule. The Academy’s goal was to push the movie aesthetic and increase nominee attendance and instead of Zoom had Satellite hook-ups at hubs around the world including London, Paris, Sydney, and Rome. But at 83 years old, in the middle of a pandemic, the actor had no desire to travel to any of the hubs.

The following morning Hopkins shared a video of his acceptance speech on social media from his homeland explaining that at he did not expect to get the award. He also paid tribute to Boseman who was “taken from us far too early.” The grateful actor said he felt privileged and honored and thanked many in the caption like his wife, Stella, and his family.