Britney Spears will speak to the court directly about her conservatorship

Britney Spears is ready for her day in court. It was revealed Tuesday that the singer requested a hearing so she can personally address the court. At a hearting Tuesday her lawyer Samuel Ingham told the court, “My client (Britney Spears) has requested a hearing at which she can address the court directly.” Ingham did not disclose any specifics but shared the hearing would pertain to the “status of the conservatorship.” Adding, “My client has asked that it be done on an expedited basis,” per Page Six.

©britney spears





A judge with the Los Angeles court agreed to the request for Britney to appear in court within a 30-day window and the status hearings have been set for June 23 at 1:30 p.m. PT at Stanley Mosk Courthouse. A new request to remove her father Jamie Spears was postponed until July without discussion. A previous bid to remove him failed in August 2020. On Tuesday Spears shared a photo of waves crashing on a beach with a beautiful sunset and captioned the pic, “THERE IS A GOD” with emojis. She also tagged Schlotzskys restaurant adding “good news @schlotzskys STILL EXISTS folks .... Life will be ok now” Adding, “Psss I HAD NO IDEA.”

The pop icon has been under conservatorship since 2008. Spears’ attorney, told the courts last year that Spears had become afraid of her father and wanted him removed from her conservatorship entirely. The documentary New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears took the world by storm in February 2021 and had millions of fans and celebrities supporting the #FreeBritney movement. . Sarah Jessica Parker, Khloe Kardashian, Andy Cohen, and Miley Cyrus are some of the celebrities that supported the singer. The film has continued to have long-lasting effects on the industry.

Justin Timberlake issued an apology to Spears who he dated in the early 2000s and also to Janet Jackson for the infamous Super Bowl XXXVIII halftime show “wardrobe malfunction.” This week US Weekly revealed that following the success of the Spears documentary, the producers Left/Right TV are going to dive back into the moment in 2004 when Timberlake ripped a piece of Jackson’s costume, revealing her right breast on live television to the 100 million people watching televisions biggest event.