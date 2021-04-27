Scottie Pippen honors eldest son Antron as he’s laid to rest

Retired basketball superstar Scottie Pippen took social media to tribute his eldest son, Antron Pippen. The 55-year-old sports legend shared a photo with his son while enjoying courtside a game of the Chicago Bulls.
“Antron Jerrod Pippen, Dec. 29, 1987 - Apr. 18, 2021,” he wrote, describing him as “Faithful, humble and resilient. Loved by all who knew him. His life and legacy will endure.”
As HOLA! USA previously reported, Antron Pippen was born in 1987 to Scottie and his first wife Karen McCollum, and died when he was just 33 years old. “I’m heartbroken to share that yesterday, I said goodbye to my firstborn son Antron,” the father of eight shared on Instagram, informing the sad news.
Although it is unclear the causes of his passing, the former basketball player said he “truly believed” if Antron didn’t suffer from chronic asthma he would have made it to the NBA. Scottie wrote, “The two of us shared a love for basketball and we had countless conversations about the game. Antron suffered from chronic asthma and if he hadn’t had it, I truly believe he would‘ve made it to the NBA.”
“He never let that get him down, though—Antron stayed positive and worked hard, and I am so proud of the man that he became,” Scottie said. “A kind heart and beautiful soul gone way too soon. I love you, son, rest easy until we meet again.”
Scottie’s ex-wife, Larsa Pippen, also shared a tribute on her Instagram stories writing, “Some truths in life are hard to accept. Your memories will never be forgotten! They will remain with us forever. You are forever in our hearts, we love u and will miss u always, Rip Antron.”
Other friends and family of the Pippen family shared their condolences. “Antron was such a special guy and I am honored that I got to know him. I know he was loved and I am praying for your whole family Scottie. And karen of course. We love you and if there is anything we can do. JUST say it. We love you so much. Prayers for all,” wrote Loren Ridinger.
“Hey Pip, my brother from another mother. Dad to dad and friend to friend....I am so sorry for you loss:(. No words can explain what you are going through...just know I’m here for you and the family. Together we had some fun times together. ...chillin at the chi town house, cooking with family, playing chess, watching movies, swimming at the crib, hanging in the rover in the garage;), New Year’s Eve at the crib, hitting the courts inside your home and downtown, crashed a Porche on lake shore drive ( we got out and the rims were full of grass). Lol! Jumping on the boat jamming...”I got 5 on it”. Or fugees 🤣. You riding my motorcycle, running into each other in Paris with the dream team...good times. Here for you and the family. Love ya❤️,” wrote an alleged friend of the star.
Fans also send heartfelt messages to the NBA legend. “a father should never lose his child. Sending prayers,” wrote a supporter. “As a parent it’s gotta be the worst thing ever having your child go before you. Praying for you and your fam,” said another person.