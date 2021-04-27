Is Rita Ora secretly dating ‘Thor’ director Taika Waititi?

Love is in the air for Rita Ora and Taika Waititi!

The singer and the director are having the time of their lives together according to close sources, with Rita fueling the rumors by posting a series of photos and selfies on her Instagram account, hugging Taika and smiling for the camera.

She captioned the post with a sweet message, describing the photos as “Good times, memories,” and “the ones I love.”

However it seems the couple want to keep the relationship as secret as possible, as it was described by a close source, stating that although they intend to keep their romance away from the spotlight, “all their friends know about the relationship,” and they are “really into each other.”

Rumors about their relationship are just starting, however it was also reported that “they have been a couple since early March,” and have been spotted going on romantic dates in restaurants, after Rita Ora started filming The Voice Australia in Sydney.

The singer, who was involved in a scandal after she celebrated her birthday in London, was recently questioned about her love life in an interview, but she decided to keep things off the radar with Taika, by responding that she is “just focusing on getting fit to be honest.”

Rita has also been spending a lot of time with the director, as he is still filming Thor: Love and Thunder in Australia, and she was even photographed exiting a private jet with Taika, Chris Hemsworth, his wife Elsa Paraky and Matt Damon.