Anderson Cooper celebrates son Wyatt’s first birthday

Anderson Cooper is celebrating a huge milestone: his son Wyatt’s first birthday.

In honor of the big day, the longtime CNN anchor posted a couple of photos of his little one to Instagram, the first one very-fittingly showing the one-year-old holding up a big red balloon as he proudly flashes his contagious smile. The second shows a more serious flick of the baby as he leans back into a chair while wearing a sweet blue onesie.

“Today is Wyatt’s first birthday. I can’t believe it has already been a year,” he wrote underneath the pictures. “He is sweet and funny, happy and kind, and i love him more than I ever thought possible.”

Down in the comments section of the post, thousands of fans and Cooper’s celebrity friends shared celebratory messages with Wyatt, with many pointing out the similarities between the little guy and his famous dad.

“He looks just like you! Happy Birthday Wyatt!” one user wrote as another added, ”He looks SO much like you.”

“What a cutie and so full of joy!” added another fan.

“The cutest. Happy birthday, little guy!” commented ABC Houston anchor Steven Romo. “And happy one year of fatherhood, Anderson! 🙌🏽🎉”

“He’s glorious and looks like Gloria ❤️” commented New York Magazine design editor Wendy Goodman, comparing Wyatt to Cooper’s mother, Gloria Vanderbilt.

One of Anderson’s good friends, Kelly Ripa, gave the one-year-old his very own birthday post on her page, letting him know just how much he’s loved and adored.

“Happy 1st birthday Wyatt! MeeMaw ♥️’s Wyatt 🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈” she wrote under a snap of them together, both showing off their big smiles.