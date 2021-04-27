Lizzo details her private Instagram DMs with Chris Evans

Lizzo still isn’t over her conversation with Hollywood heartthrob Chris Evans--and she’s letting fans in on some of the nitty gritty details.

A week after the singer first revealed that she slid into the Captain America: Civil War star’s DMs, she’s revealing even more about what transpired after she made the first move. Luckily for Lizzo--and for us--the actor not only responded to her messages, but the pair had a full-on conversation.

On Saturday, April 24, Lizzo took to her TikTok to update her millions of followers on the details of her private messages with Evans. In the short clip, the Grammy winner showed off a quick screenshot of their conversation, which seemingly showed a handful of their messages to one another.

“No shame in a drunk DM god knows I’ve done worse on this app lol,” the Defending Jacob star responded, to which she replied, “Well.. they say u miss 100% of the shots you never take, (and even tho I unsent it like a dork), I’m glad you know I exist now.”

In response, Chris assured Lizzo that he’s always been up to date on her work, saying, “Of course I do! I’m a fan! Keep up the great work!”

While the singer covered up the rest of the conversation, the screenshot left enough room to see that their back and forth continued--the the subject of the rest of their exchange remains a mystery.

This conversation comes after some bravery from Lizzo on Saturday, April 17, when the “Good as Hell” singer told her followers she was shooting her shot with the 39-year-old star.

“Don’t drink and DM, kids....,” the musician wrote in the caption of her video, “for legal porpoises this is a joke.”