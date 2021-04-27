Rebel Wilson shows off her svelte figure in a body-hugging shapewear bodysuit

Rebel Wilson loves to confidently show off her body and we’re here for it! The actress took to her Instagram stories earlier this week to show a little behind the scenes of her in some shapewear.
The 41-year-old took some mirror selfies of her in a black bodysuit shapewear and wrote, “She‘s glamorous on set today.” One photo showed Wilson smizing to the camera and another was her showing off her backside sticking her tongue out to the camera.
Prior to these mirror selfies showing how amazing she looks, Wilson also posted a photo on Friday of her catching some UV rays wearing just a nude bra, bottoms, and sunglasses. The actress posted the photo to her Instagram stories and wrote, “Have to get that vitamin D where I can.”
The ‘How to Be Single’ actress has been busy in the UK filming her latest movie, ‘The Almond and The Seahorse’ and she probably wanted to get some fresh air while on a break, so why not strip down and get some sun when she can?
The ‘Pitch Perfect’ actress has been very candid about her weight loss journey and revealed back in November that she achieved her weight goal, although the journey there was a tough one.
In February, the 41-year-old told the Television Critics Association panel for Pooch Perfect that she was feeling good. “I‘m feeling great and I lost 60 pounds last year.” She admitted that there are always constant setbacks in life but it’s a daily effort and we must keep moving forward when we set goals for ourselves.
Wilson told People magazine, “My goal was never to be skinny. I don‘t focus too much on the numbers. I still look like me. I love being curvy and I’m still super curvy but just a healthier version. That was my goal.”
“I just try to encourage everyone to be the healthiest version of themselves,” she said. ”That doesn‘t necessarily mean being smaller in size, it just means not engaging in unhealthy behaviors. I like to think I look good at all sizes.”