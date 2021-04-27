Rebel Wilson shows off her svelte figure in a body-hugging shapewear bodysuit

Rebel Wilson loves to confidently show off her body and we’re here for it! The actress took to her Instagram stories earlier this week to show a little behind the scenes of her in some shapewear.

©Rebel Wilson



Rebel Wilson showed off her curves on Instagram.

The 41-year-old took some mirror selfies of her in a black bodysuit shapewear and wrote, “She‘s glamorous on set today.” One photo showed Wilson smizing to the camera and another was her showing off her backside sticking her tongue out to the camera.

©Rebel Wilson



Rebel Wilson has become the queen of selfies lately.

Prior to these mirror selfies showing how amazing she looks, Wilson also posted a photo on Friday of her catching some UV rays wearing just a nude bra, bottoms, and sunglasses. The actress posted the photo to her Instagram stories and wrote, “Have to get that vitamin D where I can.”

The ‘How to Be Single’ actress has been busy in the UK filming her latest movie, ‘The Almond and The Seahorse’ and she probably wanted to get some fresh air while on a break, so why not strip down and get some sun when she can?