Adele proved this weekend that she is ready to have a hot girl summer

It’s been a while since we have seen Adele out and about. The Grammy-award winning singer made headlines last year when she was seen looking almost unrecognizable after losing a lot of weight from following a strict diet and working hard in the gym. After a quiet few months, Adele was seen out enjoying herself at an Oscars after-party the other night.

It was said that the ‘Chasing Pavements’ singer looked “slimmer than ever” while celebrating actor Daniel Kaluuya’s win for Best Supporting Actor. Partying with other celebs such as Drake at a Los Angeles house party was the first time Adele was seen out in months.

Actress Amber Chardae Robinson shared a selfie she took with Adele at the party and the 32-year-old singer was seen wearing a chic green Lapointe jacket over a little black dress.

In the selfie, Adele’s glam makeup looked flawless. Videos of Adele bopping and singing along to Jennifer Lopez and Ja Rule‘s “I’m Real” with friends also surfaced, according to E! News. Reportedly, Adele’s drink choice of the night was a Moscow mule.