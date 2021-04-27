This is the steamy photo of Kourtney Kardashian kissing Travis Barker everyone is talking about

It seems that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are making their relationship more official and social media is here for it. First social media saw a picture of Barker’s chest tattooed with Kourtney’s name on it and then Barker put up a sweet Instagram post for Kardashian’s birthday last week which included photos of the couple spending quality time together as well as a steamy video of the Poosh founder and Barker together.

Now, the couple’s love for one another is full frontal and they are packing on the PDA in their latest photo. On Monday, the 42-year-old posted a photo of herself in the musician’s arms wearing a very skimpy beige thong bikini and a scarf wrapped around her head. The Blink 182 drummer, who’s covered in tattoos, held Kardashian around his waist while kissing her.

The mom of three captioned her photo, “Just Like Heaven” referring to a song by The Cure. Barker commented on the picture, “EVERYTHING.” People flooded the comment section of the post writing, “Obsessed.” Another wrote, “I’m feeling a huge urge for a new bikini and a new tattoo😍🔥.” Kardashian’s friend Steph Shep wrote, “WE LOVE TO SEE IT 🖤🖤.”