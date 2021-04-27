Kendall Jenner is the ‘happiest she has ever been in a relationship’ with Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have something special. Aside from paparazzi photos of the couple and rare pics they share to their Instagram stories, they’ve maintained a relatively private relationship but have been dating for about a year. Whatever Booker is doing, it‘s working, because a source told PEOPLE, “This is the happiest Kendall has ever been in a relationship.”



©GrosbyGroup



Kendall & Devin



The source added, “She and Devin started out slowly, but have dated for about a year now.” Over the week the couple was spotted leaving the A-lister Italian restaurant Carbone together in New York. Jenner looked stunning in an all-brown leather outfit and the NBA player coordinated with matching pants.

©Grosby Group



Kendall & Devin

On Monday night Kendall was spotted heading to cheer on her boo courtside at his basketball fame in New York City, per DailyMail. The 25-year-old model looked amazing in a white tank top, leather pants, and a black blazer with a matching mask. According to the outlet, she was making the roads of Tribeca her runway as she made her way from Greenwich Hotel to Madison Square Garden for the Suns game against the New York Knicks. The model looked effortlessly chic with her hair in a bun, boots, and a natural look.

©Kendall Jenner





Kendall and Booker first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted on a road trip together from L.A. to Arizona at the start of quarantine in April 2020. At the time, a source told PEOPLE the two were “just friends for now, but you never know with Kendall.” The couple continued to spend time together and a source told the outlet, “What first seemed like a fun hookup is now a relationship —They’re exclusive and Kendall is very happy with Devin.” She has the Kardashian and Jenner stamp of approval too because the source added, “her family thinks he is great,”