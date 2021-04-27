Cara Delevingne and Paris Jackson get matching tattoos and leave Oscars after-party together

Cara Delevingne loves getting matching tattoos with her “friends.” Last night the model debuted the latest design she shares with Paris Jackson. The two women were each other‘s dates at an Oscars after-party Sunday night and looked amazing in coordinated outfits. Delevingne shared a photo of them linking arms and the model rocked a Ronald Vanderkemp tuxedo while Paris looked stunning in a white Monique Lhuillier gown. According to Page Six, they left the party together and were photographed settling into the car with smiles on their faces.
The 23-year-old musician showed off her tatted arms in the sleeveless dress and proudly shared the new matching red rose tattoo she shares with Delevingne. She chose to place the rose in between her sunflower tattoo and a piece inspired by her dad‘s “Dangerous” album artwork. Delevingne put her flower on her upper right arm.
The daughter of Michael Jackson and the famous model met in 2017 at the MTV VMA Awards and immediately hit it off. They reportedly traveled around London, Italy, and the Czech Republic together where Cara was filming and appeared to go public in 2018. The couple was spotted holding hands that year during fashion week and were photographed kissing while on a double date with Paris’ godfather, Macaulay Culkin, and his girlfriend, Brenda Song. “There‘s no denying there’s a spark,’ a source told The Sun at the time. — Cara is quite enamored by the fact Paris is the daughter of one of her musical heroes.” Things seemed to fizzle out but they may have reignited some sparks.
While Delevingne identifies as pansexual, Paris has said in the past that she doesn’t feel like there is a label that fits her sexuality. “I don’t feel like there is a label for my sexuality that fits. Labels in general, not just for sexuality but for everything, I think, are just ways for humans to make sense of the world, to be able to compartmentalize,” Jackson told People.
As far as tattoos go, they both love getting ink. As noted by Page Six, Jackson‘s impressive ink collection includes more than 50 tattoos, and Delevingne has at least 20. It kind of seems like most of the model’s rumored relationships involve a tattoo. Not only does Delevingne and her ex-girlfriend Ashley Benson have their initials tattooed on each other, last year in August she and Kaia Gerber got matching “SOLEMATES” tattoos on their feet. In 2014 the model also inscribed “DD” on her right hip with model Jourdan Dunn. She was even rumored to be planning a matching tattoo with Rihanna back in 2013.