Cara Delevingne and Paris Jackson get matching tattoos and leave Oscars after-party together

Cara Delevingne loves getting matching tattoos with her “friends.” Last night the model debuted the latest design she shares with Paris Jackson. The two women were each other‘s dates at an Oscars after-party Sunday night and looked amazing in coordinated outfits. Delevingne shared a photo of them linking arms and the model rocked a Ronald Vanderkemp tuxedo while Paris looked stunning in a white Monique Lhuillier gown. According to Page Six, they left the party together and were photographed settling into the car with smiles on their faces.

©Cara Delevingne





The 23-year-old musician showed off her tatted arms in the sleeveless dress and proudly shared the new matching red rose tattoo she shares with Delevingne. She chose to place the rose in between her sunflower tattoo and a piece inspired by her dad‘s “Dangerous” album artwork. Delevingne put her flower on her upper right arm.

©Paris Jackson





The daughter of Michael Jackson and the famous model met in 2017 at the MTV VMA Awards and immediately hit it off. They reportedly traveled around London, Italy, and the Czech Republic together where Cara was filming and appeared to go public in 2018. The couple was spotted holding hands that year during fashion week and were photographed kissing while on a double date with Paris’ godfather, Macaulay Culkin, and his girlfriend, Brenda Song. “There‘s no denying there’s a spark,’ a source told The Sun at the time. — Cara is quite enamored by the fact Paris is the daughter of one of her musical heroes.” Things seemed to fizzle out but they may have reignited some sparks.