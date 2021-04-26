Paulina Porizkova and Aaron Sorkin are going public with their romance!

Supermodel Paulina Porizkova and acclaimed screenwriter Aaron Sorkin are going public with their romance.

The two stars debuted as a couple during the long-awaited Oscars ceremony, following dating rumors, the pair looked incredibly happy together as they walked the red carpet, with Sorkin wearing a black tux and Paulina a stunning gold gown.

The 59-year-old Hollywood writer was nominated for Best Original Screenplay after the success of The Trial of the Chicago 7, and he decided to bring Porizkova as his guest for the special night.

Aaron previously married Julia Bingham in 1996, and later divorced in 2005 after eleven years and one daughter, 20-year-old Roxy Sorkin. He also dated actress Kristin Chenoweth and the star of Sex and the City, Kristin Davis.

While Paulina, who described herself as a “hopeless romantic,” was married for three decades to late businessman Ric Ocasek and shared two children, Jonathan and Oliver, before they separated in 2018.

The director and the model were smiling for the cameras, and although The Trial of the Chicago 7 didn’t win the six Academy Award nominations, it still made history as the first film to be included in the event, after premiering on a streaming service.