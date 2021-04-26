Vanessa Hudgens continues endless vacation vibes with another bikini photo from Miami

Vanessa Hudgens is always down for a vacation, and she’s letting fans live vicariously through all of her amazing photos.
On Monday, April 26, the actress shared a throwback bikini photo from Miami as she stood in the middle of the crystal blue ocean. Hudgens posed with her hands on top of her head as she wore a curve-hugging brown bikini and an adorable white bucket hat.
“If the waters warm, you know where to find me,” she wrote under the photo on Instagram.
The High School Musical alum has been living life to the fullest recently, especially after meeting her new boyfriend, MLB star Cole Tucker.
In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actress revealed that she actually met her other half through a Zoom meditation group.
“Me and Cole met on a Zoom meditation group. Very random, yes.” She revealed last week. “Zoom, you’ve got to love it.”
She continued, saying, “He’s just kind of perfect for me. I am [happy]. I really am. I think that it’s also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I’ve been making that a priority, and I feel like it’s just been making magic happen all the more.”
The couple was first spotted together last November following a romantic dinner date in Los Angeles before making things Instagram official on Valentines Day. Ever since, they’ve been absolutely inseparable, with Hudgens making her way to LECOM Park in Bradenton, Florida last month to support her boo at Spring Training.
In an interview back in February, after they first went public with their relationship, Tucker revealed a little more about his relationship with Vanessa, letting fans know she’s not going anywhere.
“I got a girlfriend and she’s cool,” he said in a video shared by CBS Pittsburgh’s KDKA. “She’s awesome. I love her….I don’t want to be treated any differently than, you know, Mitch [Keller] having his wife come down, or [Ke’Bryan Hayes] having his girlfriend come down.”
He went on to suggest that fans might see Vanessa throughout the season, saying, “She’s great...She’ll be around this year.”
This marks the “Sneakernight” singer’s first public relationship since breaking things off with Austin Butler, who she dated for nearly nine years before splitting in January 2020.