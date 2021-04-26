Vanessa Hudgens continues endless vacation vibes with another bikini photo from Miami

Vanessa Hudgens is always down for a vacation, and she’s letting fans live vicariously through all of her amazing photos.

On Monday, April 26, the actress shared a throwback bikini photo from Miami as she stood in the middle of the crystal blue ocean. Hudgens posed with her hands on top of her head as she wore a curve-hugging brown bikini and an adorable white bucket hat.

“If the waters warm, you know where to find me,” she wrote under the photo on Instagram.

The High School Musical alum has been living life to the fullest recently, especially after meeting her new boyfriend, MLB star Cole Tucker.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actress revealed that she actually met her other half through a Zoom meditation group.

“Me and Cole met on a Zoom meditation group. Very random, yes.” She revealed last week. “Zoom, you’ve got to love it.”

She continued, saying, “He’s just kind of perfect for me. I am [happy]. I really am. I think that it’s also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I’ve been making that a priority, and I feel like it’s just been making magic happen all the more.”