Nick Carter says newborn is ‘doing so much better’ after coming home from the hospital

Nick Carter has assured fans that his newborn baby is “safe and sound” at home after experiencing “minor complications” at birth last week.

The 41-year-old announced on Thursday morning that his wife, Lauren Kitt Carter, had given birth to their third child. Together, the couple also share son Odin Reign, 5, and daughter Saoirse, 18 months.

At the time, the Backstreet Boys member noted that “sometimes things don‘t turn out the way you plan it,” going on to say that they “have been experiencing some minor complications but things are looking a little better after the first night.”

The next day, he tweeted that things were going “better,” but also said they were staying another night in the hospital to monitor the situation.

On Monday morning, Nick tweeted that he and Lauren returned home from the hospital with their new addition, saying that things were improving every day.

“Ok everyone, I wanted to let you know that finally, we are home safe and sound. Baby is doing so much better,” he wrote, adding, “I’m going to share a little picture with you really soon. Thank you again for all your love.”

This uplifting update came after the musician thanked fans for their support on Saturday during the difficult time.

“Just got a chance to read your comments and we are so grateful for your love and caring thoughts,” he wrote at the time. “Things are improving. Unfortunately we had to stay another night in the hospital. Can‘t wait for all of you to meet the baby.”

It’s been a long road for the singer, who posted a photo of himself from the hospital room last Wednesday on Instagram, writing, “Yes I’m a believer. I ask god to give us strength to protect mommy and baby.”

Luckily, it seems like things are improving for the family of five.