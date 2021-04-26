Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello break-ins cause neighbors to beef up security

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s neighbors in Hollywood obviously aren’t happy about the recent break-ins plaguing their neighborhood. Because of this, they’ve started spending big money on increased security, even adding armed security guards.

According to reports from TMZ, sources with direct knowledge revealed that the musicians’ neighbors are dropping thousands of dollars on new security systems in the wake of last month’s break-in, with others signing up for a program offering armed, former law enforcement officers on patrol.

Residents who live near Shawn and Camila are said to be spending anywhere from $5,000 to $10,000 on new security cameras with floodlight censors designed to scare off burglars before they get too close for comfort.

This news comes after a scary incident for Mendes and Cabello last month. The couple was inside their Hollywood Hills home when crooks broke in and took off with Shawn‘s Mercedes G-Wagon SUV.

Now, ever since the break-in, the stars’ neighbors have signing up for the armed guard service; It costs $100 per month and the guards escort residents to their doors, check on properties when folks are on vacation, and work closely with the LAPD and alarm companies.

Not only that, the neighborhood association reportedly launched a similar pilot program last summer in the ritzy bird streets above the Sunset Strip, which. is home to other celebrities including Ariana Grande, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Bobby Flay. Ever since, residents there have seen a significant dip in crime.

As for the neighbors who live in Shawn and Camila’s neighborhood, there are other notable names, including Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn, celebrity designer Jeff Lewis, and Real Housewives of Miami alum Lea Black. They were all reminded about the armed patrol program after the break-in, and now, it looks like residents aren’t willing to take any chances with their own properties.

Earlier this month, cops arrested the man who they believe broke into Shawn and Camila’s home, also making off with Mendes’ expensive ride. Police reportedly caught the suspect while following up on a trespassing call they got last week at a home in another area. Cops told TMZ that guy had a key on him, which they later discovered was a match to Shawn‘s G-Wagon.